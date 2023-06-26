Monday June 26, 2023 – Actor Jon Hamm over the weekend, married his “Mad Men” co-star Anna Osceola at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California.

The newlyweds met on the series finale back in 2015, the same year he ultimately ended his 18-year relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt.

During his past relationship with Westfeldt which spanned from 1997 to 2015. the 52-year-old was adamant that he would never tie the knot as he stated that he didn’t ‘have a particularly defined example of marriage.

“My parents got divorced when I was two and never remarried. So it doesn’t mean anything to me,’ he said during a 2012 interview with Playboy. ‘I don’t mean to say that it shouldn’t mean things to other people. I’m not judging it one way or another.

It’s just my experience. I don’t have that paragon of married life to look at and think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s it! That’s what I want!” he added

He also stated that he did not have ‘a driving force to have a baby.’ But added that he wasn’t completely opposed to becoming a father and wasn’t ‘ruling it out.’

Hamm and Westfeldt

Just months after meeting Osceola on set of Mad Men, Hamm and Westfeldt announced they ended their longtime relationship.

With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history,’ they told ET in a joint statement. We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.’

At the time, a source told the outlet that Hamm’s ‘party-heavy lifestyle’ had become too much for Westfeldt.

‘Jon and Jennifer really fought hard to make their relationship work, Jennifer more so than Jon,’ the source revealed. ‘They were together for many years, but in the end, it was too much work. It’s no secret that Jon likes to go out and leads a very party-heavy lifestyle. And Jennifer was just tired of that.’

Additionally, it was claimed Westfeldt wanted him ‘to grow up’ but ‘he never wanted to.’ Ultimately, she became sick of ‘being his mother.’

Eight years after their split, however, he managed to finally walk down the aisle with Osceola, who is 17 years his junior.

The newlyweds had been spotted together as far back as 2017 but rumours of their romance really took off in 2020, when the pair were repeatedly spotted running errands together during the coronavirus lockdown.

During an appearance on Howard Stern in September 2022, Hamm said he could see himself getting married someday, after previously vowing it would never happen for him.

‘This is all part of what I’m saying,’ Jon said at the time. ‘This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable.’

He added that that he’s been able to sit down to start ‘really thinking about all that stuff, that’s made the relationship that I’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.’

‘It sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real and for one of a better word, it’s what I’m working for,’ he continued. ‘What else is there other than that

Hamm ultimately got married to Osceola on Saturday, June 24.

The venue of their wedding was where they filmed the show’s 2015 series finale. It was where Hamm’s character, Don Draper, came up with the iconic “Hilltop” Coca-Cola ad.

Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, beamed while saying “I do” during their star-studded ceremony overlooking the sea at sunset.

The bride stunned in a strapless white gown with a plunging neckline that also featured a thigh-high split revealing her strappy white heels. She styled her red tresses in loose curls and opted for minimal jewelry and makeup, wearing only a dainty necklace and a bracelet.

Osceola was all smiles as she walked arm in arm with her groom, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Some of the A-list actors that attended the event include Paul Rudd, Larry David, Tina Fey, Brooke Shields and fellow newlywed Billy Crudup.

Hamm and Osceola met on the set of “Mad Men” in 2014 and were subsequently spotted together on several occasions. However, they were not romantically linked until 2020. They made their red carpet debut in March 2022, stepping out for Mercedes-Benz’s Academy Awards viewing party followed by Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty.

Hamm was previously in a long-term relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt