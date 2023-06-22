Thursday June 22, 2023 – Welsh actor, Ioan Gruffudd has reportedly filed court documents claiming that his estranged wife, actor Alice Evans, has falsely accused him and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace of being “child abusers”.

According to Court documents obtained by MailOnline, the Welsh star of films including Fantastic Four accused Evans, 54, of setting up fake Twitter accounts to spread her allegations against him.

Gruffudd, 49, reportedly also claimed that the 102 Dalmations star “screamed” at him outside his home in Los Angeles and called him a “f***ing abuser” and “abusive c***” in front of their teenage daughter.

Gruffudd, 49, also claimed Evans, 54, has repeatedly broken a three-year restraining order he took out against her which has resulted in criminal charges – and flashed him while wearing no underwear when their children were being dropped off.

He said Evans on one occasion accused him of ‘taking away my kids’, called him a ‘f***ing p***y’ and ‘evil’, called his mother a c***’ – and told Ella she did not want to see her for a few days, yelling: ‘The babies can stand up for me or they can f*** off’.

In addition, he alleged that Evans told him: ‘I’m going to tell my lawyer that you punched me last week. It’s going to be like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It’s not going to end well for you.’

Gruffudd also claimed Ella poured milk over his and Wallace’s bed and wrote ‘f**’ with a mustard bottle, as well as squirting it over the kitchen counter and floors.

The revelations came in documents filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court after Ella applied for a temporary restraining order against Gruffudd and Wallace, 30.

The bombshell papers released today also contained claims from Gruffudd that:

Evans has made ‘thousands of false, threatening and harassing posts’ about him;

Evans claims to be home-schooling Ella, but has ‘provided no information’;

Evans has interfered with the girls’ therapy and they are missing appointments;

and Ella poured rolled oats from a bag over his head, which left him ‘in shock’.

Ella has also applied for civil harassment protection from Wallace – whom Gruffudd has been dating since 2021. The application will be heard in court this Friday.

The restraining order request was filed following an incident at Gruffudd and Wallace’s home last month while Ella and her nine-year-old sister Elsie were visiting.

It comes after their daughter, 13-year-old Ella, reportedly filed a restraining order against Gruffudd and Wallace after an unknown incident at her father’s home, which allegedly occurred while she and her younger sister Elvie, nine, were visiting.

Gruffudd and Evans have been fighting a bitter divorce battle that began when Gruffudd left her in 2021 following a 14-year marriage.