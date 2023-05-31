Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Veteran actor Francis Duru has taken to Instagram to celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife.

In his post to his wife, the actor noted that they’ve cried and laughed together. Duru further described his wife as a “rare human.”

He wrote;

“How else do I say I have been a blessed man.

Like a joke we have been stuck together for two decades…..in freindship and love …we have cried together,wiped each other’s tears..laughed together ..counselled each other…what a rare human you have been…at peace always..mother of our three bundles of joy..my friend..sister,confidant..succor source..how you make marriage so easy..20 years together Dox thank you my dear wife..it can only be God and we give Him thanks..thank you for all you do..for your sacrifices to make sure we are fine…tnx for your unending love…it will always be you my love…as we celebrate 20 years of marital bliss..we pray the lord open up more decades of bliss to us..tnx Dox thanks to the wonderful kids you have given me …for the warmth they exude.Adokiye God bless the day I found you.Happy 20th anniversary my love.”