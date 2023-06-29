Thursday June 29, 2023 – Four years after he shared his “pie-in-the-sky ambition” to play Superman one day, David Corenswet has been announced as the next Clark Kent.

The film’s director, James Gunn made the announcement. David Corenswet, 29, and Rachel Brosnahan, 32, are now the lead actors in DC Studios’ new James Gunn film “Superman: Legacy”.

Given Superman’s status in pop culture, the role is considered one of the most high-profile and highly scrutinized in Hollywood. Superman has previously been played on the big screen by the late American actor Christopher Reeve, American actor Brandon Routh and, most recently, British actor Henry Cavill.

Brosnahan recently ended her five-season run as the title star in Amazon‘s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Both actors were said to be top contenders for the upcoming film, although Tom Brittney, Andrew Richardson and Jacob Elordi were also reportedly being considered to swoop in as Clark Kent. Brosnahan apparently beat out actresses Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor, who were reportedly also in the running to portray Lois Lane.

Corenswet on the other hand, rose to fame in the A24 horror film “Pearl,” but is best known for “Hollywood” and “The Politician,” which are both Ryan Murphy Netflix series.

In the new Superman movie, “Clark Kent reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way in a world that views kindness as old-fashioned.” The casting news marks the official retiring of Henry Cavill’s Superman cape.

The 40-year-old played Superman since 2013’s “Man of Steel,” and reprised the role in 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League.”

“Superman: Legacy” is scheduled to hit theaters July 11, 2025.