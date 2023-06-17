Saturday June 17, 2023 – Al Pacino, 83, and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are proud parents to a baby boy, who they have named Roman Pacino.’

A representative for the couple announced the happy news on Thursday night, June 15, and also revealed the newborn’s name.

A statement read: ‘I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino.’

The pair confirmed the arrival of their baby as they enjoyed a dinner date in West Hollywood recently.

Oscar winner Pacino and Noor, who was revealed last month to be eight months pregnant with his fourth child and her first, looked relaxed as they drove to Sunset Tower with a baby seat in the back of their car.

The outing also marked the first time the new parents had been seen together since their shock baby news was revealed.

While the child is Noor’s first, Al has already fathered three other children with two women – 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton, with his former partner Beverly D’Angelo, and a daughter, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant.