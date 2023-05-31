Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Al Pacino is set to become a father for the fourth time as it’s been revealed his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is pregnant.

The 82-year-old acting legend’s partner is eight months pregnant, The Godfather star’s reps confirmed to TMZ.

Noor, who previously dated Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger, 79, and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, has been linked to Al since April 2022.

The baby news comes after fellow actor Robert De Niro, 79, recently welcomed his seventh child.

The Scarface star shares his eldest child, daughter Julie Marie, born in 1989, with acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also has 22-year-old twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose, with actress Beverly D’Angelo, who he was in a relationship from 1997 until 2003.

Al was previously in an on-and-off relationship with his The Godfather Trilogy co-star Diane Keaton, 77, which ended after the filming of the final movies.

The Annie Hall actress said of Al to Barbara Walters in 2004: ‘Al was simply the most entertaining man. To me, that’s, that is the most beautiful face.

‘I think Warren [Beatty] was gorgeous, very pretty, but Al’s face is like whoa. Killer, killer face.’

The Heat actor has also had relationships with Tuesday Weld, Jill Clayburgh, Marthe Keller, Kathleen Quinlan, and Lydall Hobbs. The House of Gucci star also dated Argentine actress Lucia Polka from 2008 until 2018.