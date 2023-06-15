Thursday June 15, 2023 – Italian Serie A side, AC Milan, are planning to sign winger, Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal this summer and it could cost the club €30m.

Gianluca di Marzio has reported that Milan are continuing to lay the groundwork for a move for Chukwueze, whose contract at Villarreal expires in the summer of 2024. Earlier in the afternoon on Tuesday, the winger’s agents were at the Milan headquarters and they spoke to Geoffrey Moncada about the situation.

The meeting lasted two hours and it was the first meeting involving the two parties, as they explored ideas about the move. Milan have informed themselves about the potential figures of a move and they will soon decide whether to advance in their approach or not, as they are yet to speak to Villarreal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the management of AC Milan are big admirers of the winger, who scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in 50 games for Villarreal across all competitions last season, which impressed the Italian giants.