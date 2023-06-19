Monday, June 19, 2023 – A young lady has gone viral after she shared a video goofing around with her old mzungu lover during a vacation.

The petite slay queen, who is in her early twenties, is dating a man old enough to be her grandfather.

She posted a video of herself dancing with him as they enjoyed the cool breeze in a lavish hotel.

The seemingly rich grandpa was struggling to dance due to old age.

The lady is just following him because of his money.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.