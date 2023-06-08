Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 June 2023 – A woman who went to Saudia Arabia to search for greener pastures was heartbroken after watching a video of her child in poor condition despite sending money back home to take care of the little kid.

She took to Tiktok and said that she had left her child in the care of family members to seek better opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The distressed mother claims that she sends money to her family regularly so that they can take care of her child, but to her surprise, one of her neighbors sent her a video depicting her son’s current condition.

In the video, the innocent child appeared unclean and unwell.

“Imagine every month sending money to your family to take care of your kids only for neighbors to send such a video when you are here in Saudi Arabia suffering day and night in order for your kids to look good,” she ranted.

Watch the heartbreaking video.

