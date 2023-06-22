Thursday, June 22, 2023 – A distressed Kenyan woman sought the intervention of controversial city preacher Apostle Jeremiah Kioko over her marital woes.

She travelled from Narok to Apostle Kioko’s church in downtown Nairobi to seek help.

She lamented that her husband could not meet her needs after his ‘machine’ stopped working in February this year.

“My marriage is in a rough patch. Since February, my man’s machine is not working,” she said.

“How do you know his machine is not working?” Asked the preacher.

The woman, married for 16 years, said she left their Narok home for Kisii in December 2022, and things were not the same when she returned in February.

“When I arrived, I noticed a difference. I have suffered. I want my rights as his wife,” she said, fighting back the tears.

She alleged that her husband always turns down her advances by saying he was tired.

The preacher gave her anointing oil and promised it will solve the issue.

“Come back and give me your testimony,” he said.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.