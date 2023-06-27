Monday June 26, 2023 – An American author in a new video shared on TikTok, has stated that a woman isn’t supposed to bring anything to the table.

The author, Reemus based his claim on traditional history and nature. He stated that the table represents a structure and a man who wishes to express the masculine energy should represent the entire structure.

Reemus also said the feminine energy flows through the structure, meaning she multiples the value of whatever structure the masculine energy gives her.

He further urged men to strive to become the entire structure and share it with a woman ready to add value to it.

