Wednesday, 28 June 2023 – A robbery with violence suspect has been arrested and two firearms linked to various robberies in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Muranga and Kajiado counties recovered by detectives.

The suspect identified as Ezekiel Kiarie who has been on the run for the past few days was arrested along Limuru road as he escaped with his family from the city to his rural home in Dundori, Nyandarua County.

Detectives intercepted a Mitsubishi canter registration number KAM 231J, that was ferrying the suspect, his family members, and their belongings to Nyandarua, after realizing that detectives were closing in on them.

After searching the vehicle, a Czeska pistol serial number B022944 with a magazine loaded with 2 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a CZ P-07 pistol serial number C626319 with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm calibre were recovered.

The firearms have been linked to various incidents where victims have lost money immediately after making transactions in banks.

The suspect is currently in custody being interrogated in relation to their crimes, before being arraigned in court tomorrow.

