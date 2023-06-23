Friday, 23 June 2023 – A lady has taken to social media to cry for justice after her sister, who worked as a waitress, was reportedly starved to death by her employer’s wife and the hotel’s director

The deceased lady identified as Nancy lost 17,500 nairas (around Ksh 3,300) in the day’s sale, prompting her to pay the money instantly using her ATM card.

Despite paying the lost money, her employer’s wife and the hotel’s manager reportedly locked her up in a room for four days and denied her food and water.

When they realized she was very weak, they rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died while receiving treatment.

This is inhumane.

