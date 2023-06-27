Tuesday, 27 June 2023 – There was drama along one of the major roads in Nairobi after a matatu driver and a tout resisted arrest, leading to an ugly confrontation.

The traffic cop entered the matatu and tried to arrest the driver but he sped off with him.

After a fierce tussle, the driver and the tout left the cop inside the vehicle without ignition keys and escaped.

The cop reportedly vandalized the matatu by breaking the windscreen as he put on a chase.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.