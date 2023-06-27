Tuesday, 27 June 2023 – A serial thief who attends high-profile meetings disguised as a guest has been unmasked.

He dresses decently to avoid raising eyebrows whenever he attends meetings.

He was recently captured on CCTV stealing a Macbook during an event organized by the British Council.

The victim took to social media and shared photos of the suspected thief.

It later emerged that the same man was arrested a few weeks ago for stealing in another event.

See his photos below.

