Thursday, June 15, 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment a smartly dressed man was caught on CCTV stealing a mzinga in a liquor store.

He went to the liquor store and sat at the counter.

He ordered a drink but his intention was to steal a bottle of mzinga from the shelf.

He was just waiting for the perfect moment to strike and accomplish his mission.

As soon as the waitress moved out of the counter, he looked around to confirm no one was around and picked up the mzinga, before putting it in his bag.

Watch the video.

