Monday, 12 June 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment a man was caught red-handed trying to pickpocket a lady during the Boyz 11 Men concert held at Uhuru Gardens on Saturday.

He paid Ksh 8,000 for the regular ticket to go and steal from unsuspecting revellers.

In the video, the cunning man, who was smartly dressed, is seen moving around the jam-packed grounds while holding a bottle of beer.

He was targeting unsuspecting revellers, especially ladies.

He spotted a beautiful lady busy dancing the night away and attempted to dip his hands in her handbag.

However, the lady was alert.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.