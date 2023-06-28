Wednesday, 28 June 2023 – A businesswoman in Sabaki, Machakos County, has accused Kenya Power Director Veska Kangogo of physical assault, following an altercation at her business premises.

Beth Njeri alleges that the senior government official stormed her place of work demanding for her son’s phone which had been detained after he failed to pay Ksh.1,000 beer bill.

In the CCTV footage captured on June 19th at Maybach Zone in Sabaki along Mombasa Road, Kangogo is seen pushing a waiter into a wines and spirits shop.

Moments later, they are seen leaving and heading to the office where the owner sits as she monitors the business.

Njeri holds onto the door as Kangogo pulls her and hits her on the head with the stick.

Those around are seen taking the stick from her as another group rushes to the office to help an injured Njeri.

The drama lasted about 10 minutes.

Speaking to the press, Njeri said that the fracas was as a result of a difference between her employee and Kangogo’s son who had failed to pay his Ksh.1,000 bill at their wines and spirit shop and was forced to leave behind his phone.

“Shida yake ilikuwa anasema kijana yake ameuziwa pombe na ati amenyanganywa simu na huyo kijana hakunyanganywa simu yeye mwenyewe aliwekelea simu in exchange of pombe ndio akipata doh alete ndio apewe simu yake ..,”

Njeri said.

Athi River Sub-County Police Commander Mary Njoki confirmed receiving the complaints from the two and says detectives are still investigating the matter.

Watch the footage.

