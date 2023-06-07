Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Big Brother star, Doyin, has opined that a relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work.

The reality TV star shared this opinion on her Twitter handle this afternoon.

‘A relationship between an educated person and an uneducated person cannot work.

Education shapes your reasoning, communication skills and generally your orientation. It’s not pride, if you date someone that isn’t within your mental wavelength…….you will lose your mind!” she wrote