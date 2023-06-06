Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – There was drama at a secondary school after a sex-starved teacher was busted chewing an intern in his office.

In the fast-trending video, the randy teacher is seen trying to hide his ‘cassava’ after he was caught in the act by his colleagues.

He quickly dressed and tried to plead with his colleagues to stop recording him.

However, his plea fell on deaf ears.

The intern he was having sex with is young enough to be his daughter.

She was covered in shame as the saga unfolded.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.