Monday, 12 June 2023 – Popular Kikuyu radio presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba aka Baby Top, has for the first time flaunted her boyfriend.

The talented radio presenter took to social media and posted a photo having fun with her boyfriend.

It appears they were on vacation.

The photo sparked reactions because she has always kept her love life under wraps.

There were rumours that she was secretly dating Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

However, she has never come out to clear the air on the allegations.

Below is a photo of her boyfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.