Friday, June 23, 2023 – Popular Kenyan TikTok slay queen, Adoro Adoro, has left Netizens talking after she went live and displayed her naked booty while bathing.

The clout-chasing Luo lady, who has a huge following on TikTok, left little for men to imagine as she flaunted her big derriere and curvy body.

The video has since gone viral and sparked a heated debate on social media, with most people criticizing her for going overboard to gain publicity.

Adoro came into the limelight because of her big booty.

She loves displaying the big derriere on TikTok.

Click this link to watch the full video LINK >>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.