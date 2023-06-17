Saturday, 17 June 2023 – A young man in his mid-30s was reportedly lynched by irate villagers after he was caught having carnal knowledge of a cow in Seme.

The deceased, identified as Chuor Nyamalo, was caught in the act on Thursday mid-day.

He is said to be married with kids.

He was described as very hardworking.

He was doing manual jobs to feed his family.

