Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – A randy nurse has been exposed for allegedly cheating on her husband with young energetic men, popularly known as Ben 10s.

According to reports, she lures ‘Ben 10’s from Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) to bed with nudes.

The randy woman is said to be ‘allergic’ to condoms and is also fond of badmouthing her husband.

She claims her husband doesn’t satisfy her in bed.

Her randy behaviours were exposed in a popular Telegram channel.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.