Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 07 June 2023 – A man went to a bank to complain about missing money in his account but the staff told him that there is nothing they can do.

He started wailing like a madman while demanding to be given back his missing money.

“I need money’’ the distressed man shouted as the staff tried to cool him down in vain.

While it is not clear whether he got back his money, this should be a lesson to rude bank staff who refuse to attend to customers whenever they visit banks to air their grievances.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.