Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, has said that men who want to be good husbands must be ready to bear being called “simps and woman wrapper.”

“A husband that wants to be a good and godly husband must be ready to be called a simp, ‘woman wrapper’, and termed controlled by his wife.

Some men hate to you be a better man than they are, and their coping mechanism is try to make you feel you’re the inferior one, but no, you’re the better man, and they’re somewhere lower than where crude oil is found,”

He posted this in a Facebook post on Wednesday.