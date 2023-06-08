Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday June 8, 2023 – Transgender Jay Boogie has asked straight men to be open in dating even transgender women.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Jay Boogie, was of the opinion that a lot of straight men’s soulmate might be a transwoman and that the reason some straight men are single is because they are trying to find loyalty in women.

What do you think? Is ‘she’ right?

Read his post below