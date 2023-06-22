Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Customs officials in India have arrested a Kenyan woman for smuggling 4.145 kg cocaine, valued at Ksh 380 million, hidden in three whisky bottles of the Black Label brand.

According to the Customs officials, the woman arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi from Addis Ababa.

She was arrested after she crossed the green channel and was heading towards the exit gate of the international arrival hall.

“During the physical examination of her baggage, we found white-colored powdery substance suspected to be cocaine in three whisky bottles. The total weight of the recovered substance was 4.145 kg. The seized substance is believed to be narcotics,” said a Customs official.

The official added that the Kenyan woman has been arrested for the violation of provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

See the photo of the confiscated drugs hidden in Black Label bottles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.