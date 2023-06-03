Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 3, 2023 – A Kenyan lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing photos to show how her life has changed for the better after walking out of her troubled marriage.

She looked shabby and emaciated when she was married, an indication that she was going through hell at the hands of her husband.

The said lady is now a single mother of four.

She is raising her kids single-handedly and if you look at her current photos, you can tell that she is thriving.

Check out her post.

