Friday, 23 June 2023 – A lady has successfully recovered her phone, which was stolen last year in December.

Detectives helped her to trace the phone using the IMEI number, and after getting the phone number of the suspected thief, she approached him on WhatsApp and started pampering him with sweet words.

The gullible thief fell into the trap and agreed to meet the lady for a date after chatting for less than a week.

He was arrested after he turned up for the date.

Check out WhatsApp chats between the lady and the suspected thief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.