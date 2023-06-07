Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 June 2023– A young Kenyan lady is crying for justice after being brutally assaulted by her ex-boyfriend when she called it quits.

They dated for three years, and although their relationship was not a bed of roses, she hoped things will work out.

However, the toxic relationship got worse after he brutally assaulted her.

The brutal assault left her unconscious.

Her boyfriend panicked and called her mother to pick her and take her to the hospital.

He lied to her mother that she had been involved in a fight with a friend.

Her abusive ex-boyfriend is still stalking her even after she left him.

She has even reported the matter to the police.

This is what she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST