Thursday, June 8, 2023 – A 28-year-old woman stabbed her two children to death in Rongai town on Thursday morning before injuring her 30-year-old husband and herself.

A police report indicates that the woman killed her six-year-old daughter and two-year-old son by stabbing them with kitchen knives following a domestic dispute.

After killing the minors, she allegedly stabbed her husband several times before turning the knife on herself.

The incident happened at their rented building known as Taaria Apartments.

Neighbours rushed to the house after they heard a commotion and rushed the couple to the hospital.

According to the caretaker, the couple had a running domestic dispute.

However, he did not know that the dispute would turn tragic.

The caretaker said he had a commotion in the early hours of the morning before the husband was heard crying for help as he groaned in pain.

When he rushed to the house in the company of the neighbours, he found the two minors lying in a pool of blood.

“As usual we heard a commotion from the house, but we did not know it would end tragically. The two minors were lying in a pool of blood when we managed to open the door,’’ the caretaker said.

Kajiado North Police Commander Hussein Gura confirmed the incident and said the couple had been rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital in critical condition.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the couple were involved in a domestic dispute that led to the bizarre murders and they have been transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital,’’ the police boss said.

