Thursday, 08 June 2023 – A bolt driver reportedly received a request from a client in Runda estate and after accepting the request, he was given a brown envelope and ordered to deliver to a liquor store along Kiambu Road.

After delivering the envelope, a cashier opened it and this is when he realized that it contained money.

She counted the money which amounted to Ksh 720,000.

He was instructed to pick expensive drinks on the shelves whose total amount was Ksh 720,000.

He delivered the drinks to the posh estate and the client- a middle-aged man, was kind enough to give him a tip of Ksh 5,000.

The driver went straight to the supermarket to do shopping for his family.

See photos of the expensive drinks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.