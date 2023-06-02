Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Friday, 02 June 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment an upcoming bodybuilder collapsed during a weight-lifting competition held in Kamukunji.
Several bodybuilders participated in the competition but for this particular bodybuilder, it was a bad day for him.
The weights he was lifting were too heavy for him.
His colleagues quickly intervened after he collapsed.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>