Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Police have rescued a 76-year-old from Kitale who was kidnapped over a month ago.

Police traced the kidnappers in Nyamira and rescued the elderly man, who had been held hostage in a dilapidated building.

He looked emaciated, a clear sign that the ruthless kidnappers were denying him food.

The kidnappers had been demanding ransom from his family.

The kidnapped mzee, who moved to Kitale from Kitutu Masaba, once served in the army.

