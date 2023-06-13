Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance governors opposing the Housing levy will not receive government money.

Appearing on Inooro TV on Monday, Gachagua further said counties opposing President William Ruto’s Finance bill will not receive their annual allocation for opposing the plan.

The second in command said President William Ruto’s government is banking on the finance bill to collect revenue for the devolved units and other national operations, and if any governor refuses to support it, he will not receive any government cash.

“If we hear you opposing the finance bill, when we are allocating money to counties we will give those who support it because you cannot come for your money after you opposed our plan to collect taxes,” Gachagua stated.

Last month, Gachagua warned Members of Parliament against opposing the contentious Finance Bill 2023.

During a church service at Leshuta in Narok County, Gachagua said lawmakers who oppose the bill might be denied development funds in their areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST