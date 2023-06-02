Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday June 2, 2023 – 83-year-old Holluwood actor, Al Pacino reportedly demanded a paternity test because he didn’t believe he could get his 29 year old girlfriend or anyone else pregnant

According to a report by TMZ on Thursday June 1, Pacino didn’t think he could get his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah pregnant because of a medical issue he has, that typically causes infertility, and demanded a paternity test to prove the child was his.

News broke that Pacino and Alfallah were expecting a child together on May 30. TMZ reported at the time that she is eight months pregnant.

The sources alleged that the “Godfather” actor had medical issues that would prevent a man from getting a woman pregnant.

The “Scarface” star apparently had no idea she was expecting until two months ago and was allegedly “shocked” when he found out he was going to welcome his fourth child

Pacino reportedly had doubts that the baby was his and asked for a DNA test. Alfallah carried out the test, which proved that he was the father of her child.

He and Alfallah first sparked relationship rumors in April 2022 when they were seen grabbing dinner at Felix Trattoria in Venice, California.

Pacino already shares daughter Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant as well as twins Olivia and son Anton, 22, with Beverly D’Angelo. But this is Alfallah’s first child.