Saturday June 17, 2023 – A 54-year-old finance executive was indicted on Thursday, June 15 for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl — whom he met online inside hotel rooms across New York City and feeding her drugs until she overdosed, New York city prosecutors announced.

Michael Olson was hit with a 17-count indictment for the alleged months-long abuse that was uncovered May 26 when paramedics responded to a Manhattan hotel to find him and the girl, who had ingested a cocktail of ketamine, cocaine and Xanax, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The girl was rushed to a hospital and survived, but Olson, from Manhattan, New York was arrested.

He was released after posting a $1 million bond.

While out on bail, Olson continued to try to contact underage girls despite the multiple charges against him and the fact that he was being electronically monitored, according to prosecutors.

The young teen he was found with was not Olson’s only victim. She was just one of many vulnerable young teens — specifically teenage Asian girls — the accused serial abuser allegedly preyed on, prosecutors now say.

Olson first targeted the 14-year-old in December 2022, when he found her Instagram page and replied to a post she had made about clothing costing too much money, according to the DA’s Office.

He then allegedly sent her a gift card and began to pay her to spend time with him.

Over the next six months, he allegedly raped the young girl on several occasions paying her $700 a week in exchange for sex at hotels in Queens and Manhattan, the office said.

Olson also traveled with the child on trips to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami and pretended that she was his daughter by purchasing her boarding passes using her first name with his last name.

He was charged with one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child, five counts of rape in the second degree, seven counts of aggravated patronizing of a minor for prostitution in the second degree, two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, one count of facilitating a sex offense with a controlled substance and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The man, who worked for Dwight Mortgage Trust but is no longer listed as an employee, is expected to be slapped with more charges as investigators discovered Olson had contacted numerous other young teens in addition to the 14-year-old victim.

Olson’s iPad, which was recovered from the Manhattan hotel room, revealed more victims, prosecutors said at his arraignment in New York State Supreme Court on Thursday.

“A search of an iPad that the defendant had with him that day revealed numerous other victims,” prosecutor John Fuller said at the hearing, according to the New York Times.

“There were hundreds of screenshots of various Instagram accounts of young, Asian teenage girls that the defendant messaged.”

Fuller also alleged that Olson targeted girls who posted images of self-harm or complained of money troubles on the social media platform.

Many of the girls listed their middle or high schools in their Instagram bios, making their age obvious to Olson, the prosecutor added.

Olson would allegedly message the teens with dollar amounts of how much he would pay them to have sex with him, while also asking about their schools and taking vacations together, according to report.

He is believed to have also supplied drugs to other minors he targeted.

He allegedly kept detailed spreadsheets of what drugs he fed to what girls and how much money he paid to each.

Also, he had screenshots of the New York City public school calendar and Uber receipts showing pickups from elementary and middle schools on his phone, prosecutors said.

The accused pedophile also kept a collection of nude photos of minors and underage girls performing sex acts on the iPad seized by investigators and is expected to face additional pornography charges, Fuller said.