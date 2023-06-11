Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday June 11, 2023 – 32-year-old ex-pornstar, Mariah Mills, has called out her 22-year-old boyfriend and NBA star, Zion Williamson for getting another woman pregnant after he made her do all he wanted.

Moriah who went off on a rant on Twitter, said she began making knotless braids and wearing waist beads because that was what Zion wanted. She also said that she fulfilled all of Zion’s s£xual fantasies including allowing him spit into her mouth and engaging in raw sex.

The former pornstar also said that she got Zion into shape for the sports he plays in and always drops word of encouragement for him. However, in spite of all these, he allegedly cheated with multiple women and got one pregnant.

Moriah’s tweet has been trailed with mixed reactions as some persons are alleging that she’s uneasy because she’s on the verge of losing the $107k monthly allowance she gets from Zion.

See tweets below