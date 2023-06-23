Tuesday June 20, 2023 – A 23-year-old Ghanaian lady identified as Felicia Abena Oparebea, was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Godwin Darko, 25, after she broke up with him.

The gruesome incident occurred at Trom Junction-5, a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality on Saturday, June 17, 2023, 5 days after she made a post on TikTok, saying she would never go back to her ex-boyfriend.

According to reports, the victim, who worked as a bar attendant, had relocated to Trom Junction about a year ago due to threats made on her by the suspect when she broke up with him.

It was gathered that despite her attempts to move on, the suspect continued to pester her.

On that fateful day, the suspect paid a visit to the deceased at her new residence at the time a naming ceremony was ongoing.

It was alleged that he forcibly gagged her, silencing her cries for help, and then proceeded to slit her throat.

After carrying out the dastardly act, the suspect jumped over the wall, disposed of the murder weapon and fled.

Later in the evening, the suspect surrendered himself to the police, while wearing a red shirt with the inscription “Rest In Peace” on the back.

The body was retrieved from the cold blood by police after taking inventory of the crime scene and deposited the body at the morgue.

Police brought the suspect to the crime scene Sunday afternoon around 12:noon to search for the knife used to commit the act but were not successful.

Some angry youth in the community thronged the scene and threatened to attack the suspect.

In response, the police swiftly whisked the suspect away in a taxi.

Watch the videos below