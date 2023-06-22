Monday June 19, 2023 – A 22-year-old pregnant model was shot by two men armed with assault rifles last week while she sat in a car in Washington, DC but miraculously gave birth by C-section before dying from her injuries.

Samya Gill, who was eight months pregnant, and the father of her unborn child were sitting in a parked car on the street at about 11:20 a.m Thursday, June 15 when the gunmen pulled up in another vehicle, jumped out and opened fire on them, police said.

Her partner, who was struck by the gunfire, drove off and stopped the bullet-riddled car at a busy intersection about a mile away at Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street.

Gill from Maryland, was rushed to an area hospital, where she gave birth before succumbing to her injuries.

The baby was listed in critical condition.

“The adult male is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” police said of the second victim.

Police released surveillance camera images showing the suspects (one wearing a white jacket and hoodie and the other wearing dark clothes) – shooting as they run toward the victims’ car.

The gunmen’s white four-door sedan was also pictured in the police release.

Police said the shooting was a targeted attack, adding that they did not know the motive behind it.

“This is a brazen act. It happened in the middle of the day,” Assistant Chief of Patrol Andre Wright told reporters.

Gill’s mother, who did not want to be identified, told WJLA that her daughter, one of seven children, was a model and ran an online clothing boutique, but had recently devoted all her time to prepare for her baby’s birth.

She told WJLA that her granddaughter was delivered by C-section after the brazen attack.

“She’s beautiful. I went to go see her last night and she’s just gorgeous,” the grieving woman told WJLA. “I just really hope they catch whoever did that to my daughter.”

The mother said that if the baby survives, she will raise the child, who, according to a GoFundMe page, is named Zailey.

“This is really devastating for my family, and a huge financial burden. We are asking if there’s anything you all can donate, we’d greatly appreciate it. There is no amount too big or too small,” the fundraiser said.

Gill’s killing was one of four homicides last week in Washington DC, according to the Washington Post.

Last year, the city surpassed 200 killings for only the second time in almost 20 years, the outlet reported.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the attack.