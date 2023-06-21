Saturday June 17, 2023 – Hollywood actress, Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian has made his directorial debut with the project, titled “Strictly Confidential.”

But the 21 year old Damian’s first venture as director saw him film his mother’s erotic scenes with another woman.

In the film, steamy scenes take place between Liz’s character Lily and co-star Pear Chiravara’s character Natasha. The film was written by Damian and also features Netflix star Freddie Thorp.

Liz’s character donned a plunging red dress during an intimate scene with her co-star, a photo from the film showed.

Damian finished filming on the project in December 2022, when he praised the cast and crew for their work.

“I can’t begin to sum up how intense and wonderful the past few months have been,” he wrote alongside a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps.

“I’m truly blown away by the inspiring and talented people I’ve been able to work with — with immense gratitude to my phenomenal cast.”“Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course — but right now I want to worship Elizabeth Hurley who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was eight) promised me she’d be in my first feature; true to her word, the minute this film was green-lit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help,” he continued.

“Working together was a dream”

“Every single person played a vital role in bringing this project from script to screen and I am forever grateful,” Damian went on, adding, “This has genuinely been the most incredible experience, both professionally and personally.”