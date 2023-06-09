Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 9, 2023 – The 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to be the most-attended female sports event in history with over one million tickets sold so far.

The forthcoming tournament, hosted in Australia and New Zealand, is set to get underway on July 20 with an expanded format of 32 teams.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, announced the landmark achievement that he believes signifies a growing interest in women’s football.

‘Delighted to share with the world that FIFA has passed one million tickets sold for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,’ he wrote in a message posted on Instagram.

‘As I write this, 1,032,884 tickets have been sold. This means that with over one month to go before kick-off, we have surpassed the numbers sold for France 2019, thus meaning that Australia & New Zealand 2023 is on track to become the most attended FIFA Women’s World Cup in history.

‘The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage.’

The unabashed optimism on display from Infantino belies a serious issue surrounding the tournament that threatens to upstage any and all momentum for the event.