Monday June 26, 2023 – Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy has won the Best International Act award at the 2023 BET Awards.

Burna was nominated in the BET category alongside Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Central Cee, Ella Mai, K.O, L7nnon, Stormzy, Tiakola and Uncle Waffles.

Though he was not present at the show, Burna already had three BET Awards in the same category in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

