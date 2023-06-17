Thursday June 15, 2023 – Greece’s coastguard said 17 migrants died early on Wednesday, June 14, after their boat capsized and sank off the Peloponnese, while around 100 others were rescued.

The accident occurred in international waters in the Ionian Sea and prompted an extensive rescue operation complicated by strong winds, the coastguard said earlier.

Along with navy vessels, the operation included an army plane and helicopter as well as six other boats that were in the area.

“Since very early Wednesday, an extensive rescue operation is underway off Pylos, after a fishing boat capsized with a large number of migrants on board,” the coastguard said.

Those rescued were being brought to Kalamata, though four in serious condition were transferred by helicopter to the port’s hospital.

The coastguard said a surveillance plane with Europe’s Frontex agency had spotted the boat on Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers “refused any help”.

It later said that none on board were wearing life jackets, and did not immediately disclose their nationalities.

Authorities said it appeared the migrants had departed from Libya and were heading for Italy.

Also on Wednesday, Greece’s port police said a sailing boat in distress carrying about 80 migrants off Crete was rescued by a coastguard patrol and towed to port.