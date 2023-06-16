Friday June 16, 2023 – A 100-year-old grandma has revealed her secret to her long life, and her answer will surprise you.

Beatrice Peters celebrated turning 100 on Tuesday, June 13 and received a telegram message from King Charles III.

The former seamstress has lived through 21 Prime Ministers, five monarchs, survived a world war and a global pandemic.

Wearing a birthday badge and a tiara during her birthday party, she said the secret to living a long life is a regular refreshing gin and tonic.

‘I think it’s gin – I like gin, but only if there is something with it.’ she said

The mum-of-two said she loved holidays to Ireland and going to Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria with her late husband Vincent, who died in 1991.

And while she said she ‘doesn’t feel any different’ at turning 100, she said a birthday party thrown by care home staff in Preston was a ‘lovely surprise’.

‘I don’t feel any different. She said

My bones aren’t creaking yet. It’s a lovely surprise having all this done for me.

‘They’ve made such a lovely, grand party for me.’

Alison Walker, manager of The Old Vicarage care home where Beatrice lives, described the pensioner as a ‘remarkable lady’ who has a ‘lovely smile.’

‘She is a remarkable lady who has lived through many decades and still manages to tell a tale or two.

‘She has a good sense of humour, likes to listen to music and has a lovely smile.

She is fond of Ireland and likes to talk about it.’ She said