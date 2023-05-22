Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 22, 2023 – Russia has accused the Group of Seven top economies, (G7) leaders of turning their summit in Hiroshima, Japan into a “propaganda show” by inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and whipping up “anti-Russian and anti-Chinese hysteria.”

Nations at the G7 summit held over the weekend, agreed to place more bans on Russian energy and Russian diamonds. Also the G7 countries agreed to give Ukraine the much needed f-16 fighter jets to help in it’s invasion against Russia.

“The leaders of the G7 brought to their meeting the ringleader of the Kyiv regime they control and turned the Hiroshima event into a propaganda show,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The summit’s “main conclusion was a bunch of announcements filled with hateful anti-Russian and also anti-Chinese messages,” a statement said.

The Russian foreign ministry said the G7 has become “an incubator in which, under the leadership of the Anglo-Saxons, destructive initiatives that undermine global stability are worked out.”

The West’s decline in global influence “is forcing the members of this body to put all their efforts into whipping up anti-Russian and anti-Chinese hysteria,” the statement said.

“We are certain that our evaluation of the G7 and its destructive actions is shared by the majority of the international community,” it added.