Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 30 May 2023 – Over the weekend, popular socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan proved to the world that she has the right skills to make her man happy by sharing a video gently massaging her husband Shakib.

In the video, a seemingly happy & buoyant Zari can be seen in bed seated on top of her hubby, giving him all sorts of muscle relaxation massages.

Shakib responds by signaling her to work on the most painful joints on his back.

Shakib and Zari have continued to parade their love on social media despite being criticized because of their huge age gap.

While Shakib turned 30 years old recently, Zari is 42 years old.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.