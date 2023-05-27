Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 May 2023 – Controversial socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has revealed details of her recent private wedding with her young husband Shakib Lutaaya.

Speaking in an interview, Zari said that Shakib gave her a Quran as her bride price during their recent Muslim wedding.

She expressed her contentment with life and her desire to deepen her faith as a Muslim, which led her to request the holy book as her only dowry.

“I have had everything I have ever wanted in this world. God has blessed me with a beautiful life, my kids are okay, and my business is thriving,” she said.

“For me, I only asked my husband for a Quran because I’m trying to up my faith game. I’m a Muslim too, and he was even surprised when I told him that,” she added.

