Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 27, 2023 – A woman has taken to social media to recount the cheeky message her husband sent to her while was having contractions and shouting in the labour room.

Posting on her Twitter handle, the woman stated that her husband sent her a message telling her she was shouting just the way she moans when they copulate.

She felt like smacking him with that phone

Read her tweets below